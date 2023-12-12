Local News 3-year-old wanders from North Shore daycare, is found by mail carrier Salem police said the boy was found walking alone, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants with only socks on his feet.

Salem police are investigating after a 3-year-old child slipped away from a local daycare last week and wandered around the neighborhood, officials said.

The incident happened around 11:17 a.m. last Friday near Palmer Street, the Salem Police Department said in a news release. A U.S. Postal Service employee found the boy walking alone and kept him safe until officers arrived, according to police.

Meanwhile, staff from Salem Community Child Care Inc. approached officers at the scene and said they were looking for a child who had been in their care — the same boy who was found nearby, police said. According to the news release, an investigation showed that the child had opened the door to the daycare at 10:43 a.m. and walked outside.

The boy was reportedly clothed in a long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants, with only socks on his feet. Salem police said the child was taken to North Shore Medical Center as a precaution, and his parents were notified.

“The police, a doctor, and a pastor were waiting there. I felt like I was going to pass out,” the child’s mother, Martha Esquivel, told Boston 25 News. “When we went into the room, I saw a lot of people there, and I just started crying. I found my son and he started crying… screaming, ‘Mommy, mommy.’”

She and Joel Espaillat told Boston 25 that surveillance footage from the daycare shows their son repeatedly trying to open the side door without staff noticing. Salem police reported the incident to the state’s Department of Children and Families, which will work with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care to look into the matter, according to the news release.

“We are cooperating with the Department of Early Education and Care and the Department of Children & Families in their investigation of this incident,” the daycare said in a statement provided to Boston.com. “In consideration of the pending investigation and privacy of those involved, we will have no further comment at this time.”

In the meantime, the boy’s parents told Boston 25 that they’re eager to meet the mail carrier who found their son.

“I’m so thankful that he was such a nice person to pay attention and call the police,” Esquivel said, according to Boston 25. “He pretty much saved my son’s life.”