Local News Boston Pickle Club is set to open Hyde Park pickleball location “Our model is membership-driven, targeting the very inclusive sport of pickleball and offering the communal feeling of being a part of a club.” AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: In a photo illustration, a paddle and playing ball is seen situated on a court at the Urban Pickleball Club in downtown on October 19, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Pickleball enthusiasts will have a new place to play in Boston in early 2024.

The Boston Business Journal reports that Boston Pickle Club plans to open its first location, at 91 Sprague St, in early 2024.

“Boston Pickle Club’s approach will meet the quantified public and private demand to play pickleball on the highest-quality indoor courts,” Boston Pickle Club co-owner Steve Hauck said in a statement obtained by BBJ. “Our model is membership-driven, targeting the very inclusive sport of pickleball and offering the communal feeling of being a part of a club.”

The 20,000 square-foot facility in Hyde Park will feature seven courts and offer programs for members, court rental, and private lessons, according to BBJ.

Pickleball, which has surged in popularity in recent years, is getting all kinds of new homes in the Boston area, including more than a dozen courts that will open at the Natick Mall.