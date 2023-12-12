Local News ‘Critical failure’ closes Washington Bridge westbound in R.I. The failure of "some bridge components" will force the bridge to close for at least the next three months, RIDOT announced. RIDOT

An emergency closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge in Providence, Rhode Island has diverted traffic amidst a $78 million reconstruction project, officials announced Monday.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation crews found “critical failure” in some parts from the original 1968 bridge, which was serious enough to warrant an emergency closure starting Tuesday morning.

While the westbound side remains closed, RIDOT will transfer traffic to two lanes on the eastbound side within the next two to three weeks. The agency said the repairs could take three months.

“In the process of reconstructing the Washington Bridge, our consultants found urgent safety issues that could cause a critical deficiency on this side of the bridge,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said in a release. “We are closing the westbound side until we can make it completely safe.”

Massachusetts residents taking the Washington Bridge into Providence are asked to take I-95. For those coming from west of Fall River and trucks, the preferred route is take Massachusetts Exit 1 to Route 114A to Route 114, or Route 1A to I-95. For those coming from east of Fall River, Cape Cod and the New Bedford area, officials recommend Massachusetts Exit 14B to Route 24 North before I-495 North to I-95.

Local traffic is detoured over the Henderson Bridge.

The reconstruction began in 2021 to fix specifically the structural issues of the westbound portion of the bridge, as well as other developments. The bridge, with 96,000 cars daily, is one of the busiest sections of interstate highways in the state.

Commuters are feeling the frustration of the last minute closures with congested traffic. Local news reporter Patrick Little shared that according to Google Maps, a 10-mile trip during morning rush hour would take more than two hours with the detour.

More nightmare stories from #Tuesday morning commuters now that 195 West on the Washington bridge is closed. LookAt this picture…A 10 mile trip into Providence at 6:30 am will take over 2 hours!!! Just 10 miles!! @wpri12 @RIDOTNews pic.twitter.com/atImWMzqbE — Patrick Little (@tpatricklittle) December 12, 2023

Others on social media are calling for accountability from city leaders. Gov. Dan McKee visited the bridge Tuesday morning, and officials are expected to give an update at an 11:30 a.m. press conference on Tuesday.

This morning, I visited the Washington Bridge site with @RIDOTNews Director Alviti and the Chief Bridge Engineer to survey the damage firsthand and inspect the condition of the bridge. pic.twitter.com/dg9TMZUzTE — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) December 12, 2023