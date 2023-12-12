Local News $9,000 in tools stolen from Habitat for Humanity site in Worcester With more than 30 power tools missing, the construction of two affordable homes is delayed. Tools were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity Construction site in Worcester last week. Habitat for Humanity.

More than $9,000 worth of tools were stolen from a Habitat for Humanity site in Worcester last week, stalling the construction of two affordable single-family homes, the group said.

Habitat for Humanity said both of the locks on their tool shed at the construction site on Sunderland Road were found cut on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A large volume of equipment including power tools, hand tools, drill bits, batteries, and saw blades were gone, presumably taken overnight, the organization told Boston.com. All told, it amounts to more than $9,000 worth of supplies.

Worcester police said they are investigating the theft.

Debbie Maruca Hoak, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester said that while the construction is temporarily delayed, Habitat for Humanity has “received a heartwarming response” to the theft.

Neighbors have been donating new and used tools. The organization is still accepting donations as they continue to replace the stolen tools.

“We have to pause a minute to regroup and see what we have available, but we’re hoping to get right back,” Maruca Hoak said.

The excavation of the site began in August. The organization, along with hundreds of volunteers, have been on site since September working on the two planned three-bedroom homes.

How to help

Those looking to donate to Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester can head to their website or drop off tools at their ReStore location on Lincoln Street in Worcester.

“We’re really hopeful that bringing awareness to it will just help there to be more eyes available where our sites are being built,” Maruca Hoak said.

Deborah Huegel, the vice president of philanthropy with the chapter, said that she has fielded many inquiries from community members looking to donate.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many caring people in our community,” she wrote in an email. “Despite this terrible tragedy that affects so many families who need a safe and affordable home, it is heartening to receive so much interest in helping us replace the stolen tools.”