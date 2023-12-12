Local News Potential shooting suspects lead police on chase through South Boston The chase ended Monday night after a deflation device was deployed near Castle Island.

Two people were arrested Monday night after leading police on a chase through South Boston.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police trooper noticed a vehicle that was “potentially connected to a shooting” as it entered Dorchester from Quincy via the Neponset Avenue bridge, according to MSP Media Communications Director Dave Procopio.

The trooper then turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the vehicle. It immediately accelerated, fleeing onto Morrissey Boulevard and then onto Day Boulevard in South Boston. It continued on to Castle Island, Procopio said.

“Numerous” MSP and Boston Police officers responded to the situation. Near Castle Island, the vehicle was damaged by a deflation device. It continued slowly for a short distance, until two suspects got out and fled on foot. They were apprehended after a brief foot chase in the area of F Street and West 1st Street, Procopio said.

Firearm and ballistics evidence was recovered from the ground next to the vehicle. BPD is investigating the suspects and whether they are linked to the shooting, which occurred in Boston. A BPD spokesperson referred questions to MSP.

The suspects’ vehicle rammed a BPD cruiser during the chase. Police were initially on the lookout for the vehicle because of its potential connection to a shooting on Clifford Street in Roxbury, Universal Hub reported.

An apparent video of the suspects attempting to flee from police was posted on social media.

What happened in South Boston tonight… pic.twitter.com/2ZH7aA2qdd — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) December 12, 2023