Local News Waitlist for emergency shelter in Massachusetts exceeds 240 families The state imposed a 7,500-family cap on the shelter system last month. Boston, MA., 10/16/2023, At the Massachusetts State House, Gov. Maura Healey provides an update on the state’s emergency family shelter system at the State House in October. Suzanne Kreiter/Boston Globe

As temperatures continue to dip and officials work to set up overflow sites, there were close to 250 families on the waitlist for emergency shelter in Massachusetts as of Monday.

There were 242 waitlisted families as of Monday, according to the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. Overburdened for months amid an influx of migrants and the ongoing housing crisis, the emergency shelter system exceeded a state-imposed cap of 7,500 families in November.

A total of 7,538 families were in shelter as of Monday, according to state data. This includes more than 3,800 in hotels and motels. Last week, 42 families enrolled in the system, and 30 families exited it, according to the EOHLC.

So far, two overflow shelter sites have opened up. One, operated by the state, took space inside the state’s transportation building for a few weeks. It provided beds for families at night, and the Chinatown YMCA opened its door to the families during the daytime. That site closed last Friday, and operations were moved to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. The other overflow site is operated by Catholic Charities Boston, in partnership with the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

One more overflow site is expected to open soon, State House News Service reported. But advocates are voicing concerns about the locations of these sites and the gaps in service that remain.

“We really need this to be statewide. Families experience homelessness all over the state,” Liz Alfred, an attorney at Greater Boston Legal Services, told WBUR this week. She said it is difficult for advocates in places like western and central Massachusetts to find places for families to sleep.

The shelter system received a much-needed boost earlier this month, when lawmakers passed an overdue supplemental budget. Gov. Maura Healey almost immediately signed the $3 billion spending bill, which included the $250 million emergency shelter assistance that she had requested.

That funding comes with new requirements for the state. The number of new immigrants enrolled in shelters, how much the state is spending on the system, and the number of waitlisted families will all be included in reports submitted to the House and Senate Committees on Ways and Means every two weeks, State House News reported. There are also requirements for reporting the number of people with work authorizations who enroll in the system as migrants.

The Healey administration has been working with federal officials to host work authorization clinics. These have helped more than 1,000 people submit their paperwork so far.

Last week, members of the state’s Congressional delegation wrote to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas asking that the federal government distribute money from its Shelter and Services Program more “equitably.” Massachusetts only received around $2 million in funding from the program this year, according to the letter.

“The United States has been experiencing a virtually unprecedented number of new arrivals, with an increasing trend of migrant families ending up in interior states like Massachusetts. This shift in migration patterns has given interior states a larger role in the immigration process. States like Massachusetts, New York, and Illinois have encountered significantly higher rates of migrant arrivals over a short period of time, placing a heavy burden on states’ systems that were not designed to process such high numbers of arrivals,” the lawmakers wrote.