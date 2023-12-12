Local News Woman found dead in East Bridgewater yard identified The resident who called police found the 42-year-old woman in their side yard unconscious and partially clothed.

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead in a residential yard in East Bridgewater on Sunday.

Nicole Swan, 42, of Brockton, was unconscious and partially clothed when a woman living at the residence at Belmont and Elm streets found her face down in her side yard just before 9:30 a.m. The woman called the police; first responders pronounced Swan dead at the scene.

UPDATE on East Bridgewater Unattended Death pic.twitter.com/mYbFrENSZT — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 12, 2023

Authorities have not said how Swan died. On Sunday the East Bridgewater Police Department called the death “suspicious,” but Tuesday’s release from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office stated only that the death was not a random act and that the investigation continues.

Officials with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told WCVB it would “likely be some time” before they release information confirming a cause of death.