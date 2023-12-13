Local News 34-year-old woman killed in crash on I-93 in Stoneham; police seek vehicle speeding in area The woman died after being ejected from her car.

Authorities are searching for a vehicle seen speeding in the vicinity of a fatal crash on I-93 in Stoneham that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman on Wednesday morning.

State police said troopers responded to the rollover crash around 8:40 a.m. The initial investigation indicates that the woman was driving her SUV northbound on I-93 when, for reasons still being determined, the car rolled over south of Exit 26. The 34-year-old, whose name has not been released by police, was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying another vehicle that was in the area, speeding and driving erratically, at the time of the crash. Police said the vehicle is “believed to be a dark-colored small SUV similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue” and was on I-93 north in Medford and Stoneham between 8:25 and 8:40 a.m.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the crash is being asked to contact police at 781-897-6609 or 781-396-0100.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.