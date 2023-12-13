Local News Video: Driver with learner’s permit crashes through eye care shop in Burlington There were no reported injuries. A car crashed through an eye care store in Burlington Tuesday morning. Burlington Police Department

A car crashed through an eye care store in Burlington Tuesday morning, strewing the scene with shattered glass in an incident that was captured on video.

Burlington police responded to the crash at about 10:45 a.m. They were called to All Eye Care Doctors located at 85 Middlesex Turnpike, near the Burlington Mall.

First responders found a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander that appeared to have driven into the store before crashing into another business, the furniture store Relax the Back, according to Burlington police. A building inspector also responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries, and both stores are currently closed so that repairs can be made.

Police said they determined that an adult woman with a learner’s permit was behind the wheel. The crash was apparently accidental, and no charges are being filed.

Security footage from the eye care store obtained by Boston 25 News shows the car crashing into the store and knocking over at least one display case. Someone inside the store can be seen approaching the car before a woman and a man exit the vehicle.

WATCH: Security cameras inside a Burlington eye store captured the moment a teen driver crashed an SUV through the front of the shop. https://t.co/hNzBvFMUXv pic.twitter.com/JYdmxEt5C8 — Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 13, 2023