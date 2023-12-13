Local News Video surfaces of South Shore man attacking police station with chainsaw A Cohasset man attacked the station and engaged in a standoff with authorities after he requested babysitting services from police, they said.

New video made public this week shows the moments about a year ago when a Cohasset man attacked the town’s police station with a chainsaw. Brien Buckley was later arrested after barricading himself inside a home with his two young children.

The video, obtained by WHDH, allegedly shows Buckley exiting a truck that was parked on the grass in front of the police station wielding a chainsaw. He can be seen cutting up a package outside the building before entering. The incident happened on Dec. 18, 2022.

On Just One Station – exclusive video of a Cohasset man attacking the police station a year ago with a chain saw! pic.twitter.com/kDkn3w1t3r — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 12, 2023

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said at the time that Buckley had called the Cohasset Police Station around 8 a.m. to ask if an officer could come and babysit his children for an hour.

Around 2:30 p.m., Buckley came to the station with a gas-powered chainsaw. Police said at the time that he attempted to cut through a security door in the lobby of the station.

Using the chainsaw, Buckley carved his phone number and the words “good luck” into the door, WHDH reported.

Police said they received a “frantic call” from the desk attendant at the station, who was able to barricade herself and stay safe.

Buckley then left the station in the truck and headed to his home on Cushing Road. Buckley was yelling at officers from inside and could be seen dangling his two small children in front of a window, police said.

During the five-hour standoff, Buckley also threw toys and bloody toilet paper at a police vehicle, WHDH reported.

As the standoff lasted hours, Buckley became more erratic. This caused SWAT supervisors to get permission to enter the home, as the children were clearly in danger, police said at the time. Buckley resisted arrest and was subdued by a Taser.

Buckley has since pleaded guilty to charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment of a child, and malicious destruction of property. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.