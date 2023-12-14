Local News Police searching for trio who slithered off with large snake from Westford pet shop A man removed the boa from its display while two women distracted a Petco employee, police said. A red-tailed boa constrictor is pictured in 2020. Matthew J. Lee/Boston Globe Staff, File

Police in Westford are ssssearching — er, searching — for three people who allegedly stole a snake from a local pet shop on Tuesday.

The incident happened around noon at a Petco on Cornerstone Square, the Westford Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a man removed the Colombian Red Tailed Boa from a display habitat while two women distracted a store employee.

The department shared store surveillance photos of the three suspects and asked anyone with information to call Westford police at 978-399-2345.

According to the Racine Zoo, this species of snake can live up to 40 years in captivity and can be as long as 9 feet. The boa constrictors’ range stretches from Mexico to northern parts of South America, the zoo said.