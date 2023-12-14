Local News Wu addresses ‘electeds of color’ holiday party snafu An email invitation to a holiday party was mistakenly sent out to all city councilors, according to reports.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu addressed the confusion surrounding an email invitation to an “electeds of color” holiday party that her office mistakenly sent to all Boston city councilors.

The invitation was sent Tuesday by Director of City Council Relations Denise DosSantos, The Boston Herald reported. On behalf of Wu, councilors were invited to an “Electeds of Color Holiday Party” at the Parkman House on Beacon Street. The party was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

DosSantos sent a follow up email about 15 minutes later, according to the Herald. She clarified that she sent the email to every councilor by mistake and apologized for any confusion or offense that the mistake may have caused.

The current City Council is made up of six councilors of color and seven white councilors.

When asked about the incident by WCVB, Wu said she was selected to host the party, which is an annual gathering of elected officials of color from throughout Massachusetts. Wu is the first Asian American to serve as Boston’s mayor.

“I think we’ve had individual conversations with everyone so people understand that it was truly just an honest mistake that went out in typing in the email field and I look forward to celebrating with everyone at the holiday parties that we have besides this one as well,” Wu told WCVB. “It is my intention that we, again, be a city that lives our values and creates space for all kinds of communities to come together.”

Wu also told the station the city would be hosting another holiday party for all elected officials and members of her cabinet on a different day at the Parkman House.

City councilors react

Councilor Frank Baker, who is white, told the Herald he was not personally offended by the mistake, but the idea of excluding some officials was “unfortunate and divisive.”

Councilor Brian Worrell, who is Black, told the Herald the group organizing the party has been around for more than 10 years.

“We make space and spaces for all kinds of specific groups in the city and city government… This is no different,” Worrell said in a statement to the paper.