Local News That Taylor Swift TIME cover photo is helping cats get adopted in Boston After Taylor Swift posed with her cat for TIME's Person of the Year issue, animal shelters are capitalizing on the viral cover to raise money for felines.

The world’s most famous cat mom and TIME Person of the Year just turned 34, and animal organizations near and far are capitalizing on her birthday in order to save more feline friends.

It started with a cover photo of Taylor Swift, dressed in a black bodysuit and tights and a cool red lip. But most noticeably was her cat, Benjamin Button, draped around her neck. What followed at the Pennsylvania SPCA (in Swift’s home state) was the Taylor Swift Challenge, a way for shelters to raise money.

Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-



Me: Can I bring my cat. https://t.co/SOhkYKSTwG — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2023

Most in the Boston area followed suit for the good cause, asking for $13 donations or dropping adoption fees to $13 in honor of the pop star’s birthday, Dec. 13.

Advertisement:

The Animal Rescue League of Boston took a different approach to their fundraising efforts, focusing on one special cat who needs a great deal of help.

“We have an animal in our care named Era who we actually named in honor of Taylor Swift,” said Mike DeFina, the organization’s media relations manager. “Given that not only is she a cat, but she does need some pretty extensive veterinary care that will likely go over the next couple of months, we thought it would be a good opportunity to join this national challenge and to raise awareness.”

The 1-year-old cat was rescued from a work shed and had second- and third-degree burns on more than 50% of her body. After initial treatment, the nonprofit felt optimistic they could save Era, but DeFina said it would be a long — and costly — road to recovery.

The kind of treatments Era needs run about $1,000 to $1,500 a week. Since they started the Taylor Swift Challenge last Friday post-TIME cover, they’ve raised a whopping $20,000. Once Era gets the care she needs, DeFina said they’ll be on the lookout for her next family.

Advertisement:

“When you see an animal like Era and see the resilience in her and see how strong she is, how sweet and friendly she is, it really is inspiring,” DeFina said.

MSPCA-Angell took a two-pronged approach in first highlighting adoptions of those harder-to-place cats, said Mike Keiley, the organization’s director of adoption centers and programs. Adoptions for senior cats, felines who are shy in the shelter, or cats with medical problems dropped to $13.

Enter Yaris, who took over Benjamin Button’s place on Swift’s shoulders in a photoshopped version of her TIME cover.

“He was getting passed over many, many times, which is very much a common occurrence, especially when we have so many kittens up for adoption,” Keiley said.

Until he became the “spokescat” of MSPCA’s own Taylor Swift Challenge, and then he was adopted within 48 hours, Keiley said.

All but three of the cats that they designated for $13 adoptions have found new homes since the start of their challenge last Thursday. Using Swift numbers for fundraising, like $13 and $34, the nonprofit has also raised over $20,000 since Dec. 13.

The $13 fundraising challenge has been significant for smaller organizations as well, like the Cat Connection in Waltham that has one full-time employee and relies heavily on volunteers. Any money they get during this challenge, which they started on Swift’s birthday, goes toward caring for all the needs of the cats they foster and the colonies they feed, said Taline Lorensian, the nonprofit’s board president.

Advertisement:

Donations have been down the last couple of years due to the pandemic and economy, she said, and medical care costs for animals have doubled.

“Having someone put cats front and center like this when people are hopefully in a giving mood, I can’t say enough how big it is,” Lorensian said.

Keiley said cats often play “second fiddle” to dogs. But after that Swift cover photo, Keiley said her epic influence has given a much-needed “Taylor Swift energy” for cats and the organizations that are trying to find their forever homes.

“Think about that TIME magazine cover — it was such a special moment for her. To think that she had it in her mind to bring her cat into that photo with her highlights how important cats are to the people that love cats,” Keiley said.

Both organizations said they are accepting and could use more funds as part of the Swift challenge. But there are plenty more participating, including: