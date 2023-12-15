Local News

Photos: Thousands mourn Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey at funeral

Tracey, 58, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, were killed Dec. 6 when a man drove a pickup truck into the roadside site where they were working.

Boston police officers salute during a procession before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

By Boston.com Staff

Thousands of mourners turned out Friday to remember Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, who was killed last week while working a roadside detail alongside National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36.

Here are images from the service.

Pallbearers carry the casket before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Drummers and pipers march down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
A group of officers on motorcycles rides down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Drummers and pipers march down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Boston police officers hang their heads in respect during a procession before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Drummers and pipers march down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Mourners listen to Mass during the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
The casket is taken from the church after the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe
Mourners embrace after the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe