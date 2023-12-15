Local News Photos: Thousands mourn Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey at funeral Tracey, 58, and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36, were killed Dec. 6 when a man drove a pickup truck into the roadside site where they were working. Boston police officers salute during a procession before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Thousands of mourners turned out Friday to remember Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey, 58, who was killed last week while working a roadside detail alongside National Grid worker Roderick Jackson, 36.

Here are images from the service.

Pallbearers carry the casket before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Drummers and pipers march down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

A group of officers on motorcycles rides down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Drummers and pipers march down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Boston police officers hang their heads in respect during a procession before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Drummers and pipers march down the street before the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Mourners listen to Mass during the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

The casket is taken from the church after the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Mourners embrace after the funeral for fallen Waltham Police Officer Paul J. Tracey in Waltham. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe