Local News Woman and several dogs killed in Central Mass. fire The fire broke out late Wednesday night.

A woman who became trapped in a burning Orange home late Wednesday night died from her injuries at a Boston hospital Thursday, according to authorities.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze, which would soon hit three alarms, at 99 West River St. at about 11:50 p.m., the state Department of Fire Services said in a release. Police personnel initially tried to enter the home but were unable due to “heavy fire and smoke.” An injured person outside the house then told arriving firefighters the approximate location of the trapped woman and they were able to get her out. They found her “clearly injured and unresponsive.”

Advertisement:

Both the woman and the injured person, who authorities described as “older adults,” were taken to Athol Memorial Hospital and then Boston hospitals. The injured individual remained hospitalized Thursday but was expected to survive.

Two other adults in the home were not injured in the fire. However, several dogs died.

“Several dogs were successfully rescued, while several more perished in the fire,” authorities said. “The house is a total loss and all occupants have been displaced.”

Neighbors told WCVB the family bred dogs and had about 20, including a litter of puppies.

Authorities said the fire does not appear to be suspicious. They noted that wood stoves were used to heat the home but said the cause remains under investigation.