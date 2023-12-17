Local News Canton surgeon convicted of health care fraud in opioid scheme Authorities said he falsified medical records of patient visits to reflect false examinations and services and often billed more than 60 patients per day, sometimes more than 90.

A Canton orthopedic surgeon was convicted on Tuesday for his involvement in health care fraud that involved opioid prescriptions, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said.

“In the midst of an opioid epidemic that is claiming thousands of lives, Dr. Oladipo deliberately exploited the medical system for financial gain, becoming one of the state’s most prolific prescribers of opioids,” Amanda Strachan, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Criminal Division, said in a press release on Thursday. “Our office remains steadfast in its commitment to aggressively pursue those who compromise the sanctity of our healthcare system — especially those who use opioids to fuel their schemes.”

Dr. Olarewaju James Oladipo, 60, of Canton, was convicted of 10 counts of health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Authorities said he falsified medical records of patient visits to reflect false examinations and services and often billed more than 60 patients per day, sometimes more than 90.

Oladipo would prescribe opioids that were not medically needed, with the majority of his patient visits lasting five minutes or less. He used billing codes that corresponded to 15-, 20-, 25-, 30- or even 45-minute-long visits, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

He was arrested in March 2022.

“By submitting fraudulent medical claims and falsifying patient records, Dr. Oladipo put greed and personal gain above his professional responsibilities,” said Special Agent in Charge Roberto Coviello of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).

Massachusetts saw 1,718 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine-months of 2023, according to state data.

Oladipo will be sentenced in March 2024.

“This conviction underscores the commitment of HHS-OIG and our law enforcement partners to protecting the integrity of taxpayer-funded federal health care programs and holding criminals accountable for their actions,” Coviello said.