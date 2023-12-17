Local News Four stabbed at Boston hotel, suspect in custody All four were brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Boston police said.

Four people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a hotel in Dorchester, police said on Sunday.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel at 240 Mount Vernon St. for a reported stabbing, a police spokesperson said on Sunday night.

There, officers found four people suffering from stab wounds. All four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect is in custody, the police spokesperson said.