Four stabbed at South Boston hotel, suspect in custody

Four people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a hotel in South Boston, police said on Sunday.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to the DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel at 240 Mount Vernon St. in South Boston for a reported stabbing, a police spokesperson said on Sunday night.
There, officers found four people suffering from stab wounds. All four were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect is in custody, the police spokesperson said.
