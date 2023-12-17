Local News Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant and sergeant convicted for overtime scheme From 2015 through 2018, troopers stole thousands of dollars by arriving late and leaving early from shifts of federally funded overtime, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham on Feb. 3, 2021. JOHN TLUMACKI/GLOBE STAFF

Two former Massachusetts State Police troopers were convicted in Worcester on Tuesday of conspiracy, federal programs fraud, and wire fraud for an overtime scheme, the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Former Lieutenant Daniel J. Griffin and former Sergeant William W. Robertson, both of Westborough, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy, one count of theft concerning a federal program, and four counts of wire fraud.

From 2015 through 2018, troopers in the Traffic Programs Section at State Police Headquarters in Framingham, including Griffin and Robertson, conspired to steal thousands of dollars by arriving late and leaving early from shifts of federally funded overtime, authorities said.

Griffin and Robertson were arrested and indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2020.

Griffin helped the scheme by falsifying forms and other documentation, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Griffin, Robertson, and other conspirators began to burning records and forms in 2018 when the overtime scheme first came to light. Griffin also submitted a memo to superiors claiming that missing forms were “inadvertently” discarded, the U.S. Attorney said.

Griffin’s fraudulent actions extended to his private security business KnightPro as well, where authorities say he hid $700,000 in revenue from the IRS and his daughter’s private school, filing misleading materials that drastically understated his income. He pleaded guilty to defrauding the school last month.

With last week’s convictions, Griffin and Robertson could face up to 35 years in prison, on top of hefty fines.

The two men are scheduled for sentencing on March 20, 2024.