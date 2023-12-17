Local News MBTA: Commuter rail service returns to Lynn Monday The trains will run between Lynn and Boston’s North Station every 30 minutes during the week and hourly on weekends. Lynn Interim Platform as viewed from the Railroad Right of Way. Courtesy/Keolis Commuter Services.

Commuters between Lynn and Boston can rejoice this holiday season — the commuter rail is back.

Service of the commuter rail between Lynn and Boston returns on Dec. 18, according to a press release from the MBTA. The trains will run between Lynn and Boston’s North Station every 30 minutes during the week and hourly on weekends.

This return to service will be available nine months ahead of the expected timeline, according to the press release, thanks to a temporary train platform being installed.

“By ensuring Lynn is connected to Boston and other major cities, it increases job opportunities, access to essential services, and the vibrancy of its downtown area. Through the acceleration of bringing service back to Lynn, we are reconnecting communities and the public we serve, and I thank the MBTA team, contractor crews, and our partners at Keolis for their hard work,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng.

The Lynn Station was closed in late 2022 due to safety concerns, according to the statement. The delivery of the interim platform is intended to minimize disruption to service while the Lynn Commuter Rail Station Improvements Project advances, according to the MBTA. Parking at the station will not be impacted.

“Congratulations to the MBTA team for starting this project and finishing it so quickly and efficiently,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The work on this project shows the MBTA can deliver quality work for residents in ‘gateway cities,’ can get work done ahead of schedule, and continue to make investments which will give thousands more people easy access to the MBTA system.”

The MBTA schedule will be available online as well as on paper at North Station.

“Restoring Commuter Rail service to the Lynn Community will reconnect residents to the places they need to go, and we are so proud that through our partnership with the MBTA, we could deliver the temporary platforms before the end of this year,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO of Keolis Commuter Services.