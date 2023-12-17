Local News MBTA police seek pair who jumped off moving Red Line train into river The duo can be seen on top of the train as it passes over the Charles River between North Quincy Station and JFK Station.

MBTA Transit Police are seeking information about two people who were seen on video attempting to do stunts while riding on top of a Red Line train.

Boston 25 News posted the video on Friday to their X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Dangerous stunt: Transit police trying to ID duo who jumped off moving MBTA train into river below https://t.co/m2narbCTkb — Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 15, 2023

The pair can be seen on top of the train as it passes over the Charles River between North Quincy Station and JFK Station.

The two people seem to be doing a flip of some kind as they jump down into the waters below. This incident is believed to be several months old, but has received attention recently on social media, according to Boston 25.

The transit police are seeking criminal complaints against the pair, according to the news station.

“First and foremost, the stunt depicted within the video is incredibly dangerous and could easily lead to a fatality. Additionally, the actions depicted within are illegal,” a spokesperson for the transit police told Boston 25.

This is not the first video of its kind. Earlier this year, a man was dubbed “the Red Line surfer” after a video of him standing on top of the Red Line train went viral, according to The Boston Globe.

An individual was seen standing on top of the Red Line train while it crossed the Anderson Memorial Bridge. The video shows him sitting back down on top of the train to presumably get down.

A video was taken in Dorchester of the incident, according to WHDH.

The transit police warned the public at that time as well that the actions taken by the individual in the video were not only dangerous but also illegal, according to the news station.