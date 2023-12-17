Local News Northeastern sends mistaken acceptance emails, again The university sent incorrect acceptances to 48 graduate school applicants. Last year, they sent out more than 4,000. Northeastern University graduation at the TD Garden. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Northeastern University sent nearly 50 erroneous emails of acceptance to applicants due to a “technical error,” the university confirmed Sunday.

The applicants were notified immediately of the mistake, a spokesperson for Northeastern said. Forty-eight applicants for a master’s program received the incorrect emails out of nearly 64,000 total applicants to the school’s master’s degree programs.

“Their applications remain active as reviews are currently underway for all applicants. Decisions will be finalized in early January,” a statement from the school said.

The university said the mishap was due to a “technical error.”

It offered the same explanation in 2022, when it sent incorrect acceptance letters to 205 potential law school students who had not actually been admitted, along with 3,930 applicants from the previous year.

More than 20,000 graduate students are enrolled at Northeastern, including in its law, engineering, and business graduate programs.