Local News DA identifies man, woman found shot dead off remote roadway in Millis The man and woman were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday morning.

A man and woman were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on a remote road Sunday morning, officials said.

A Millis town worker found the pair on a dirt roadway off Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27. Millis police responded to the scene around 9 a.m, officials said.

On Sunday night, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office identified the deceased as Michael Fischella, 32, and Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, both of Curve Street in Millis.

The pair were found near their vehicle, and a gun was found below the body of the man, the DA said.

The man and woman were originally from outside Massachusetts but recently began living in Millis, according to Millis Police Chief Chris Soffayer.

Morrissey said the two were “well known to each other.”

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, officials said. Soffayer said that, as of Sunday’s preliminary investigation, there is no threat to the public.

This story has been updated with additional information.