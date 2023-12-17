Local News Two found dead off remote roadway in Millis A man and a woman in their 20s were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

A Millis man and a woman, both in their 20s, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds on a remote road Sunday morning, officials said.

A Millis town worker found the pair on a dirt roadway off Route 115 near the intersection with Route 27. Millis police responded to the scene around 9 a.m, the Norfolk District Attorney said.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the man and woman were “well known to each other.” Their identities have not been released.

The pair were found near their vehicle, and a gun was found below the body of the man, the DA said.

The man and woman were originally from outside Massachusetts but recently began living in Millis, according to Millis Police Chief Chris Soffayer.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing, officials said. Soffayer said that, as of Sunday’s preliminary investigation, there is no threat to the public.