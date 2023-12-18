Local News 21-year-old dies after falling from pickup truck in Charlton Daniel Cleary of Charlton died early Sunday.

Authorities identified a 21-year-old man who died early Sunday morning after he fell from a pickup truck in Charlton.

Charlton police received reports that a man had fallen from a car on Strafford Street around 1:30 a.m., the department said. In the area, first responders located a pickup truck parked on the side of the road and the man, later identified by the Worcester County District Attorney’s office as 21-year-old Daniel Cleary of Charlton, suffering from serious injuries. Cleary was taken to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus where he was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates that the pickup was traveling westbound on Strafford Street when Cleary fell from the car, according to police. The driver of the pickup stopped, called police, and remained at the scene.

The circumstances around Cleary’s fall remain under investigation, authorities said.