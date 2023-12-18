Watch: Boston reporter works holiday magic to deliver for struggling woman with big dreams

Newsletter Signup
‘Tis the season for holiday magic. What started as an act of kindness by a local reporter turned into a happy reunion for a mother and daughter in Boston this past week.
WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer recently met Ara B. as she was singing “Jingle Bells” in Downtown Crossing, according to a recent video.
Struck by her “golden voice” and her positivity amid struggle – including experiencing homelessness after breaking out of an abusive relationship – Shearer set out to help Ara with her dream of singing.
“Homeless is not hopeless,” Ara told Shearer.
After hearing that the singer needed a space to record an original song, Shearer connected with The Record Co. in Dorchester and instrumentalist Gasoline Monk to make Ara’s dream a reality. Together, they released her song “Addicted” on Wednesday.
Listeners can stream the song on Bandcamp, or pay any amount of money to download it with all proceeds benefiting Ara.
“In just one day, her song raised thousands of dollars,” Shearer revealed in a follow-up video, much to Ara’s surprise.
The magic didn’t stop there though. After hearing her story, Dunkin’ invited Ara to perform with members of the Boston Pops at Logan Airport.
As she sang her heart out to travelers in the airport, a special surprise arrived off a plane from Florida: Ara’s daughter, Jayara, who she hadn’t seen in two years, Shearer explained, adding that Dunkin’ was to thank for flying her in.
Watch the reunion in the videos below:
(Warning: You may feel an uncontrollable need to cry.)
