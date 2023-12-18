Local News Maine cheese shop robbed at gunpoint A 51-year-old Maine man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A 51-year-old Maine man is facing multiple charges in connection with the armed robbery of a local cheese shop.

Biddeford police responded Sunday around 2:54 to the report of an armed robbery at 5 Washington Street, the address for Nibblesford Cheese Shop. A gun was shown during the incident, according to police.

“Everyone is fine but we were robbed at gunpoint,” the cheese shop, which opened in 2021, posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Biddeford police said the investigation resulted in the subsequent arrest of Russell Pease, 52, of Old Orchard in Old Orchard, Maine.

According to police, Pease was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a scheduled drug. Bail was set at $250,000, and Pease was taken to York County Jail pending next court proceedings.

Advertisement:

In another post on Sunday, Nibblesford thanked the community for reaching out to them following the robbery.

“We very much appreciate our friends and our neighbors,” the business wrote.