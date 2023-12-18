Local News Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Encore casino The incident happened early Monday morning, impacting traffic.

A person died after being struck by a vehicle in Charlestown in the early hours of Monday morning, Boston Police said.

The pedestrian was struck at about 3:08 a.m. Their identity has not been released. A vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, according to police.

The incident happened at the intersection of Alford and Dexter streets, near the Encore Boston Harbor casino.

Traffic was affected during Monday morning’s commute, which was also impacted by heavy winds and rain. The outbound portion of Alford Street was closed near Sullivan Square, police said.

The street closure was still in place around 9 a.m. Monday, police said. Traffic coming into Charlestown from Everett stayed open.