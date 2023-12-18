Local News Report: Worcester massage parlor where woman was murdered under investigation by business regulators Angie’s Bodywork Spa is reportedly being investigated by the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulations.

The Worcester massage parlor where a woman was shot and killed on Thanksgiving is reportedly under investigation by state business regulators.

Angie’s Bodywork Spa is being investigated by the state’s Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulations, MassLive reports. The office oversees five regulatory agencies: the division of occupational licensure, division of insurance, division of standards, division of banks, and department of telecommunications and cable.

Additional details about the complaint and investigation were not immediately available. The business is listed as “temporarily closed” on Google Maps.

Worcester police initially responded to Angie’s Body Work Spa on Pleasant Street on Nov. 23 for a report of a woman experiencing “a possible medical issue.” The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities determined the circumstances to be suspicious.

A day later, Marcel Santos-Padgett, of Leicester, was arrested in Haverhill and charged with the woman’s murder. Police said investigators reviewed surveillance footage, audio recordings, automated license plate readers, and RMV records. Santos-Padgett allegedly visited the business on Thanksgiving Day and was let in by the victim. He allegedly shot the woman in the head inside the business, then drove away.

Santos-Padgett is charged with murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and multiple other gun charges. In November, he was held without bail.