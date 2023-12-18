Local News Stray dog recovering after being struck by car in Boston, will soon be adoptable Bingo, a 1-year-old Border Collie mix, is being cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Bingo is recovering after being struck by a car in Boston. Animal Rescue League of Boston

A young stray dog is on the mend after being struck by a car in Boston last month and suffering numerous injuries including a broken pelvis.

Bingo – Animal Rescue League of Boston

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said Boston Animal Control found the injured pup, a 1-year-old Border Collie mix named Bingo, at the intersection of American Legion Highway and Blue Hill Avenue during the early morning hours of Nov. 27. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and, once stabilized, was taken to the Animal Rescue League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center for ongoing treatment and care.

Bingo’s injuries included a broken pelvis, lacerations that required stitches, and moderate to severe lung bruising and a collapsed lung, the ARL said.

“Bingo is on the road to recovery and will require strict crate rest and short leash walks for the next month or so as his injuries heal,” they said in a press release. “Despite his condition, Bingo is incredibly friendly and outgoing and while he is not available for adoption right now, ARL is looking forward to finding Bingo the home he deserves in early 2024.”