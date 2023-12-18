Local News Wu cites ‘political motive’ over criticism of party for elected officials of color Mayor Wu downplayed the issue, saying that it was leaked to the media and highlighted by national outlets due to political motivations. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Lane Turner/Boston Globe

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded to criticism aimed at her over a recent incident where an email invitation to an “electeds of color” holiday party was mistakenly sent out to all Boston city councilors.

“There’s a significant amount of misinformation out there,” Wu said during an appearance on WBUR’s “Radio Boston” Monday. “I’ve now been part of several news cycles where those with a particular motive will sort of cast the facts as they see them, sometimes that is a little further from the truth than it actually is.”

The mix-up drew national attention after it was leaked to the media, Wu said. As first reported by the Boston Herald, Wu’s director of City Council relations sent an invitation on behalf of the mayor to attend the “Electeds of Color Holiday Party” at the Parkman House on Beacon Street last week. About 15 minutes later, a follow-up email clarified that the invitation had been sent to all the members by mistake.

Wu said that she was planning to attend a separate holiday party at the Parkman House on Monday for her cabinet and all elected officials. There has been confusion about the number of holiday parties she is hosting, Wu said, including allegations that she only invited half of the city council to the main party.

The party is an annual tradition organized by an affinity group that represents elected officials of color across all levels of government in Boston, Wu said. She is “very proud” to be a part of it, and the group has grown over time, she said.

“I think the email situation maybe is what got it on the national radar when it was leaked by someone who wasn’t invited because they weren’t part of this group. But this is a well-established group that’s been in place for a long time, and I think everyone knows about it locally in office and knows that we have celebrations, and there’s a little bit of a political motive in terms of leaking it and then following through on the national scale,” Wu said on WBUR.

Wu said she has seen criticism online from people saying that previous Boston mayors would not have had something like this happen under their watch. Referencing the Boston Globe’s recent multimedia examination of the Charles Stuart case, Wu said that the impacts of structural racism in Boston are only beginning to be understood.

“We did not have enough elected officials of color in previous administrations dating way back to even think about hosting something like this,” Wu said.

This is the first time that the city’s mayor is able to host this party as a member of the group, Wu said. She made history by becoming the first Asian American to serve as Boston’s mayor. Kim Janey, who is Black, was the first person of color to serve as mayor. Janey was acting mayor from March to November 2021. Wu is the first person of color to be elected to the office.

“I think there’s maybe a shock that that presents to some people, of, ‘What does leadership look like?’” Wu said. “But this is our city, this is reflective of our community, and we are advocating for the policies that benefit everyone, and I look forward to having many spaces to celebrate with many different groups.”