Local News Stabbing in East Boston leaves person with life-threatening injuries Homicide detectives responded to the scene near Maverick Station Tuesday afternoon. A Boston Police cruiser. David L Ryan / The Boston Globe

A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in East Boston Tuesday afternoon, Boston police said.

Police responded to Sumner and Paris Streets near the Maverick Station to reports of a person stabbed around 1:18 p.m. The individual was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Boston police said homicide detectives were investigating the incident.

The MBTA shared on social media that the east entrance to Maverick Station was closed due to police activity.

Blue Line: The east Head House entrance to Maverick Station is temporarily closed due to Police Activity. Please use the west Head House entrance. — MBTA (@MBTA) December 19, 2023

No other details were immediately available.