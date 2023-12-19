Stabbing in East Boston leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A person was hospitalized after a stabbing in East Boston Tuesday afternoon, Boston police said.
Police responded to Sumner and Paris Streets near the Maverick Station to reports of a person stabbed around 1:18 p.m. The individual was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Boston police said homicide detectives were investigating the incident.
The MBTA shared on social media that the east entrance to Maverick Station was closed due to police activity.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.