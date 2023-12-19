Local News Authorities release new details related to infant found dead at New Bedford park “If you have any information about this case, it is imperative that you come forward.”

Authorities released new details Tuesday about the infant whose decomposing body was discovered at a waterfront park in New Bedford earlier this month.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said the infant, who they referred to as “Baby Doe,” was a boy and was likely dead for one to four weeks before his remains were found on Dec. 9.

The DA’s office said New Bedford police responded to Fort Taber Park around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 9 to a 911 call reporting the discovery of the baby’s remains. At the scene, a woman told officers she was walking along a path near the water with her niece when she saw a blanket near a thicket of bushes next to the path and smelled “an odor of decay.” The woman approached the blanket and found a white plastic bag inside it, which contained the infant’s decomposing remains.

Advertisement:

She called out to two men nearby walking their dog upon finding the body, and one of them called 911.

The child’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office. The cause and manner of the boy’s death remains pending, according to the DA’s office.

“As part of the ongoing investigation into the death and discovery of ‘Baby Doe,’ detectives are reviewing several weeks worth of surveillance footage from the surrounding area,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Our office has also partnered with a private lab in Texas to perform extensive genealogical and forensic testing of DNA and other evidence collected in this case.”

The DA’s office did not disclose what other evidence had been obtained for testing.

Police asking for public’s help

Anyone with information about the case is being urged to contact investigators.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurs during the Christmas season,” DA Thomas Quinn said in a statement. “We should all keep the infant in our prayers. As part of our efforts, we have expedited and are utilizing advanced forensic technology in an attempt to establish a familial link to the deceased infant. If you have any information about this case, it is imperative that you come forward. No piece of information is insignificant.”

Advertisement:

Anyone with information can contact New Bedford Police at 508-991-6300 or state police 508-961-1901. Tips can be shared anonymously via text message by texting the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637).