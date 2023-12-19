Local News Two people still missing after car swept away in Maine’s Swift River Heavy rains on Monday caused a rush of flood waters in Mexico, Maine. The wind and rain brought damage and danger across New England. Google Maps

Crews in Maine are looking for two missing people after their car got caught in rising flood waters of the Swift River on Monday, police said.

A car with four people inside attempted to cross the Red Bridge from Mexico into Rumford on Route 2 around 5 p.m., Mexico police said.

The driver had begun to turn around when flood waters swept the vehicle into the river.

Three people were able to exit the vehicle; two of them were rescued. The person in the car and one of the people who escaped it are currently missing, officials said Tuesday night.

The Maine Warden Service and state police are searching for the missing people and investigating the incident, officials said.

The people who were rescued were transported to a local hospital and treated for hypothermia. Mexico police asked the public to “respect road closures,” as the rising flood waters have affected much of New England earlier this week.