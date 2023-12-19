Local News Victim identified in fatal East Boston stabbing Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo, 34, of Medford was killed Friday.

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the man who was fatally stabbed in East Boston on Friday.

Boston police said officers responded to the area of 186 Gove Street around 6:39 a.m. on Friday for a report of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Wilfredo Landaverde Arevalo of Medford, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Anyone with information is being urged by police to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or by contacting the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).