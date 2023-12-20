Local News BlueBikes rolls out electric bikes in Greater Boston The first wave of ebikes were rolled out to stations around metro Boston on Wednesday. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The first wave of electric bicycles being added to the Bluebike system rolled out to bike share stations around metro Boston on Wednesday, officials announced.

Ultimately, 750 ebikes will be added to Bluebikes’ fleet across Boston, Somerville, Everett, and Brookline. But on Wednesday, 50 of the electrified rides were spread out to kick things off, according to The Boston Globe. The bicycles are being added as part of a seven-year agreement between the bikeshare program sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the five participating cities, and Lyft, which contracts with the municipalities to operate the system network and manufacture the bikes, according to the Globe.

The electric bicycles operate on a single gear transmission with a battery that offers a 60-mile range. They have a maximum speed of 20 mph and feature pedal-assist technology, an LED light and reflective paint for increased visibility, and a LCD screen

The new bikes will be available to Bluebike members for $0.10 per minute for most riders and $0.07 per minute for low-income residents enrolled in the public bike share’s Income-Eligible Program. For those who aren’t members, the cost will be $0.25 per minute when a Single Trip or Adventure Pass is purchased.

As part of the first wave, 20 ebikes were added to the Kendall Square station in Cambridge, with more expected in the coming months, the city said.

“Bluebikes have become a critical part of Cambridge’s public transportation system and I am excited to make that system more accessible through the addition of ebikes,” Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang said in a statement. “Adding this eco-friendly option to the Bluebikes fleet will open up the system to more older adults, people with disabilities, and others who may find traditional bikes hard to pedal. It will also create more opportunities for individuals seeking to maximize their time, get around and access to our busy communities, while reducing traffic congestion.”