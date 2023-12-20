Local News Man killed by commuter bus on college campus in Haverhill The crash happened on Northern Essex Community College’s campus, authorities said.

A man died after being hit by a public bus at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus on Wednesday, authorities said.

At around 8:40 a.m., a Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority commuter bus hit a pedestrian on the college’s campus, near 100 Elliott Street, Haverhill, state police said in a statement. The crash happened close to a bus stop.

A representative from the college said the pedestrian had not been identified as of Wednesday evening.

“We at Northern Essex Community College send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends. We will continue to work closely with state and local police in their investigation into this tragedy,” the school said in a statement.

The Eagle-Tribune reported that the deceased man was 80 years old and was a regular bus rider.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt responded publicly to the death Wednesday afternoon.

“Our hearts break for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today,” she said in a statement. “There is a Massachusetts State Police investigation into how this happened, and it’s my promise to the community that the investigation will be thorough and the results transparent. Again, we are heartbroken that a life has been lost.”

Haverhill PD, State Police Crash Reconstruction, Crime Scene Services Section, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are all working on the investigation, state police said.