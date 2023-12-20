Local News Livestream: Wu issues formal apology to men wrongfully arrested in Charles Stuart case Mayor Michelle Wu publicly acknowledges the harms caused by the city's "wrongdoing" in the 1989 investigation, and formally apologizes to Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett, who were wrongfully labeled suspects.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu will issue a formal apology to Alan Swanson and Willie Bennett, two men who were wrongfully linked to the 1989 Charles Stuart case, for what her office called the city’s “wrongdoing” in the investigation. Watch below: