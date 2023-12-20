Local News Thousands still without power in Mass. following Monday’s storm “Our crews remain in the field working toward full restoration and will continue to work around the clock until every last customer has their service restored.” A crew from Verizon begin work on replacing three utility poles on Main Street in Marshfield, MA on December 19, 2023. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe, File

Thousands of customers in Massachusetts were still without power on Wednesday, days after a powerful storm battered the state with high winds and heavy rains.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, more than 7,450 customers were without power as of 6 p.m., with most of the outages concentrated in MetroWest, the South Shore, and other parts of Eastern Massachusetts. Officials had warned that the outages could last days after the high winds caused significant damage, bringing down trees across the region.

In a statement, Eversource said hundreds of its crews had worked to restore power to more than 225,000 customers and cleared more than 650 blocked roads.

“Our work to get the power back following the violent storm is substantially complete, and crews will continue working tonight to restore any remaining scattered outages,” the utility company said.

National Grid said as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, about 6,000 customers were without power, but service had been restored to more than 270,000.

“Our crews remain in the field working toward full restoration and will continue to work around the clock until every last customer has their service restored,” the company said.

