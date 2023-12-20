Local News Trip to India cancelled when Lyft driver allegedly takes off with woman’s passport, luggage Shreya Verma was reportedly on her way to visit relatives — including her father, who's battling cancer. A study in Texas indicates that the availability of Lyft and Uber gave low-wage restaurant workers more employment options. Lane Turner/Boston Globe Staff

A Cambridge woman was forced to put off her trip home to India last week after a Lyft driver allegedly took off with her luggage — leaving her without her passport, visa, and other vital documents.

Shreya Verma told The Boston Globe she had arranged to have a Lyft driver take her to the airport around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. At one point, she asked the driver to turn around so she could grab some headphones she’d forgotten at home.

When she returned, the car and her luggage were gone.

“As soon as I came down, I got a notification that he canceled the ride,” Verma told the Globe, noting that she was unable to access the driver’s vehicle information after he cancelled.

According to the Globe, the loss of her luggage delayed Verma’s trip home to India to visit relatives, including her father, who is battling cancer.

“I really need my documents,” she told the newspaper.

Posting on LinkedIn about her frustrating experience, Verma estimated that the missing belongings add up to “a devastating loss of $30,000.” Her post caught the attention of Lyft CEO David Risher, who commented, “Very sorry you’re going through this. … That’s absolutely awful. Our team is on it.”

Cambridge police are also investigating and believe the incident was isolated, according to police spokesperson Robert Goulston. He said in an email that detectives were following up on potential leads in the Lawrence area on Wednesday.

“Our detective is working with the Middlesex DA’s Office to secure a subpoena so we can positively identify the rideshare driver through the company that operates the app,” Goulston said. “We are also working to determine if the driver intended to take the property.”

He added that Cambridge police are asking anyone with information or home surveillance video to get in touch, noting that the incident was reported around 7:05 p.m. Friday on Myrtle Avenue.

Meanwhile, investigators are close to getting the subpoena for Lyft to provide more information, according to Goulston.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the rideshare company said Lyft has permanently deactivated the driver’s account.

“We are very sorry that Ms. Verma is going through this stressful situation, and are actively trying to help resolve it for her,” the spokesperson said. “We have been in touch with her directly and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”