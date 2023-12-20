Local News Over 50K licenses issued since new immigrant driver’s license law went into effect A law allowing undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses in Massachusetts went into effect 6 months ago. A Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Lawrence, Mass. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

More than 50,000 new licenses have been issued in the six months since the passage of a law that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA) lets residents apply for standard driver’s or motorcycle licenses regardless of immigration status. It went into effect on July 1, 2023.

Since then, the Registry of Motor Vehicles has issued 91,961 new learner’s permits and 54,952 new, first-time driver’s licenses to residents, officials said.

When the law went into effect, RMV officials said it would enable more than 100,000 people to apply for vehicle licenses in Massachusetts. Materials were translated into more than 15 languages and interpreters in more than 100 languages are available over the phone or in person for applicants.

“Since the Work and Family Mobility Act was implemented in July, thousands of Massachusetts residents have been able to get licenses helping provide access to friends, families, and their communities,” MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement. “We are especially proud of the language and interpreter assistance provided to applicants, underscoring our commitment to helping all eligible applicants. We’d also like to thank our non-profit and community partners for assisting the Registry with public education about the new law, which helped to enhanced customer service options.”

When compared to the same six months in 2022, the number of new learner’s permits issued from July to December reflects an increase of 244%, and the new driver’s licenses represent an increase of 120%, officials said.

A total of 33,648 out-of-state license conversions were also processed, according to MassDOT.

The RMV hired more than 250 new staff, including road test examiners, to accommodate the increased volume. Service hours were extended, and appointments can now be booked on Saturdays at many locations.

New road test locations opened in Holyoke, Revere, Cambridge, Franklin, Worcester, and Brockton. The RMV has contracted third party providers, including a driving school company to handle the volume and offer tests in West Boylston, Avon, and Framingham.

Call center staffing and staffing at customer service centers both increased by 50%. The number of road test examiners more than doubled, officials said.

Advocacy groups respond

RMV officials are working with immigration advocacy groups and other non-profit organizations to get the word out about the new law and solicit feedback.

“The biggest obstacle that many Massachusetts residents once faced in getting a driver’s license was the longstanding linkage of driving privileges to immigration status. We were deeply pleased that our governmental partners went beyond our expectations in their openness, availability and willingness to quickly address issues around the successful implementation of the new law that has removed that obstacle, so that our roads can be safer for everyone,” Executive Director of The Brazilian Worker Center Lenita Reason and Assistant to the President of 32BJ SEIU Roxana Rivera said in a statement. The two organizations co-chaired the Driving Families Forward coalition, which pushed to get the law passed.

“We are thrilled to see the real-life results of years of advocacy and perseverance,” Laura Rótolo, Field Director for the ACLU of Massachusetts, said in a statement. “There is nothing like the smile on the face of a person who has just passed their road test to remind us why this work is so important.”

More information for applicants, including frequently asked questions, can be found online through the RMV website. People can also call the state’s hotline at 857-368-9362 to hear information in multiple languages.