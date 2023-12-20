Local News Deaths of woman and man found in Millis likely a murder-suicide Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, and Michael Fischella, 32, were found dead on a remote road on Sunday.

The woman and man found dead with apparent gunshot wounds near a remote roadway in Millis on Sunday likely died in a murder-suicide, authorities said.

A preliminary report indicated the cause of death for Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, was murder and the cause of death for Michael Fischella, 32, was suicide, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday. A final autopsy report “may not be signed for some period,” they said.

A Millis town worker operating on a dirt roadway off Route 115 near the intersection of Route 27 on Sunday found the pair dead near their vehicle. Millis police responded to the scene just after 9 a.m. A gun was found below Fischella’s body, the DA said.

The pair, who authorities have said were “well known to each other,” were originally from outside Massachusetts but recently began living in Millis, according to authorities.