Local News Wu issues formal apologies to men unjustly linked to 1989 shooting of Carol Stuart "If you knew and loved a Black man in Boston, you feared for his life," Wu said at a press conference Wednesday. Mayor Michelle Wu presents a formal apology to Alan Swanson and the family of Willie Bennett. City of Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued formal apologies Wednesday to two men who were wrongly tied to the shooting death of Carol Stuart in 1989. Wu’s apologies to Alan Swanson, Willie Bennett, and their families came on behalf of the entire administration and the Boston Police Department.

In the aftermath of Stuart’s death at the hands of her husband, Charles, Boston officials launched a “systemic campaign” that targeted Black men based on a “false, racist claim,” Wu said.

Neither Swanson nor Bennett were formally charged with crimes related to the case, but were publicly labeled as suspects by the media and suffered as a result.

Bennett’s family and Swanson were in attendance for a ceremony marking the apologies Wednesday morning at City Hall.

“Your presence here is a gift, in the truest sense of the word, in that it has been given to the city, but not earned,” Wu told them. “We are here today to acknowledge the tremendous pain that the city of Boston inflicted on Black residents throughout our neighborhoods 34 years ago. The mayor’s office, city officials, and the Boston Police Department took actions that directly harmed these families and continued to impact the larger community, reopening a wound that has gone untended for decades.”

Wu’s formal apologies come in the wake of a multimedia Boston Globe investigation into the case and a related HBO documentary.

“Black fathers, Black uncles, Black brothers, and Black sons, if you were a parent, or a child, or a partner, or a friend, if you knew and loved a Black man in Boston, you feared for his life,” Wu said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, a Black man who was once himself beaten unconscious by fellow BPD officers when they mistook him for a murder suspect, also offered his apologies.

“The city is a different place today than it was in 1989 — the police department has changed and evolved in many ways, and we have a ways to go. Hopefully this apology signals our commitment to learn from our past and continue to strengthen relationships for the community we serve,” Cox said.

Bennett’s nephew, Joey, spoke about being wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit. He spent 22 years in prison before being released in April 30, 2019. This was the same day that his grandmother passed away in 1995, he said.

“I believe she sent me home to make sure this story got changed,” Joey Bennett said of his grandmother.

“I lost my grandmother to this case,” he said. “A lot of you all don’t know, this stuff didn’t stop with my uncle Willie.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.