Boston police looking for missing Dorchester teen

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing from Dorchester this week, the department said.
London Tene, 15, of Dorchester, has not been seen since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the in the area of Stanwood Street in Grove Hall, police said.
They described Tene as white, about 5’ 3”, and approximately 110 pounds with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a baby blue Champion hoodie, gray leggings, and black and white Champion slides.
The teen may be in the New York area, the department said.
Boston police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Information can be shared anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.