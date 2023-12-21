Local News Boston police looking for missing Dorchester teen Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Dorchester this week.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing from Dorchester this week, the department said.

The Boston Police Department is asking for help locating 15-year-old London Tene of Dorchester. – Boston Police Department

London Tene, 15, of Dorchester, has not been seen since around 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the in the area of Stanwood Street in Grove Hall, police said.

They described Tene as white, about 5’ 3”, and approximately 110 pounds with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a baby blue Champion hoodie, gray leggings, and black and white Champion slides.

The teen may be in the New York area, the department said.

Boston police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Information can be shared anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800 (494) -TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).