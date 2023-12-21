Local News Elderly Christmas carolers attacked by juveniles in Dorchester, police say The carolers were allegedly punched in the back of the head on Johnston Road in Dorchester.

Two juveniles are accused of attacking a group of elderly Christmas carolers on Johnston Road in Dorchester, according to Boston Police.

Just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, BPD officers responded to the area for a report of an assault and battery in progress. They were told that the group of elderly carolers were singing on the street “to support a friend,” according to police.

As they were facing the home, two carolers were attacked from behind. They were punched multiple times in the backs of their heads, police said. The victims declined medical treatment at the scene. They provided officers with descriptions of the suspects, who had fled.

Through an investigation, police identified two suspects. The juveniles were interviewed with their parents, and they admitted to the crimes, police said.

BPD detectives are seeking criminal complaints out of Dorchester District Court to charge the juveniles. Both suspects are male. One is 15 years old and the other is 16. They would be charged with assault and battery on a person 60 and over.