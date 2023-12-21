Local News Former Fall River mayor, imprisoned for corruption, transfers federal prisons three times in a month Jasiel Correia made headlines when he became mayor of Fall River at 23 — and again when he was arrested, charged, and convicted on fraud and extortion charges. Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia reads a statement to the media at the site of the future Durfee High School in Fall River, MA on October 15, 2019. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The former mayor of Fall River currently serving prison time for fraud and extortion has moved federal prisons three times in the past month.

According to the federal inmate log, 32-year-old Jasiel Correia is currently being held in Oklahoma City at an administrative security federal transfer center. This is his fourth federal prison since his incarceration, the Fall River Herald News reported.

After about a year and a half in New Hampshire, Correia was moved for the first time last month. Around Nov. 30, he was transferred to a Philadelphia prison by way of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn N.Y., the Herald News said.

His stay in Oklahoma likely won’t exceed 60 days before another transfer, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In 2015, Correia became the youngest person ever elected mayor in Fall River, at just 23.

Six years later, he was found guilty of charges related to extortion and wire fraud. Prosecutors said he extorted hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana dispensary operators looking to open businesses in Fall River. He was also found guilty of defrauding investors related to his smartphone app, SnoOwl.

Correia initially reported to a medium-security federal prison in Berlin, N.H. in April of 2022 after multiple attempts to delay his six-year sentence. His appeal was denied in November of that year.

His release date is set for Oct. 29, 2026.