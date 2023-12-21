Local News Groton police K-9 Bane seriously injured after hit-and-run Bane, a black lab, is in stable condition with a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs, and punctured lungs. Groton Police Department

A police dog is recovering after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run near Groton Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening, officials said.

Bane, a black lab, was struck on Pleasant Street around 4:50 p.m. Police said after the dog was hit, the vehicle did not stop and continued to drive toward Ayer. Bystanders called in a report, and four citizens stopped to help the injured dog.

He was transported to the hospital in a police car with a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs, and punctured lungs, the department shared on Facebook.

Deputy Chief Rachael Bielecki said Bane is in stable condition at Tufts Animal Hospital. He will spend a few more days recovering before a hip operation next week.

Bielecki said the department was thankful for the neighbors who took time to help Bane. Residents have even brought cards and dog toys to support the K-9’s recovery, she said.

Bane in 2019. – Groton Police Department.

“We’re really appreciative of the outpouring of support from the members of our community,” she told Boston.com. “We all care here, and people in the public also care.”

Bane joined the Groton police in 2019.

Groton police said the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information or cameras on Pleasant Street are asked to contact Detective Andrew Davis at 978-448-5555 or at [email protected].