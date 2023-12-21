Local News ‘Jesus was Palestinian’: Boston Common nativity scene vandalized There are no suspects in the Tremont Street graffiti incident.

The nativity scene in the Boston Common was found vandalized early Thursday morning, police said.

Boston police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. to report that the base of the nativity scene had been vandalized with written graffiti. There are no suspects, and the incident is under investigation.

Images of the vandalism from local news stations show the phrase “Jesus was Palestinian” written in white paint on the wooden base of the nativity scene.

According to NBC News, the message was covered up before 9 a.m.

The nativity scene is near 139 Tremont Street.

A spokesperson for the department said he doesn’t know yet how the incident is being classified, but would “assume” it could be investigated as a hate crime.