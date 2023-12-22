Local News MBTA removes 22 speed restrictions on Green Line branch, lays out details for next month’s shutdowns The T’s campaign to lift slow zones resumes in January with weeks of shutdowns across all four Green Line branches. Green Line riders are in for more shutdowns in January as the MBTA continues its campaign to lift speed restrictions systemwide. Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe Staff, File

The MBTA on Thursday offered good news and bad news for Green Line riders who have spent the better part of the past month battling shutdowns and slow zones.

The good: The recent D Branch closure allowed crews to lift 22 speed restrictions — two more than expected.

The not-so-good: The T’s campaign to lift slow zones resumes in January with weeks of shutdowns across all four Green Line branches, including several shorter disruptions on the embattled Green Line Extension.

D Branch riders see faster speeds

By shutting down the D Branch between Riverside and Kenmore from Dec. 11-20, the T said it was able to install more than 4,750 feet of rail and shave about nine minutes off of riders’ travel times.

“I’m proud of our workforce as we have addressed nearly six miles of track infrastructure along the D Branch, giving our riders a smoother, faster, and more reliable trip,” MBTA General Manager Phil Eng said in a statement.

Meanwhile, an evening service disruption between North Station and the two GLX branches allowed the T to pick up speeds along the Lechmere Viaduct. Last Saturday also marked the end of service disruptions due to the ongoing Government Center parking garage demolition, meaning Orange and Green Line trains are able to make stops at Haymarket Station once more.

MBTA GM (and Cambridge resident) Phil Eng to @tiziana_dearing today on the removal of this slow zone:



"It drove me nuts, too, because I travel across that on my daily commutes … I'm pleased to say that we have lifted those speed restrictions." https://t.co/rWqNfD93o3 — Nik DeCosta-Klipa (@NikDeCostaKlipa) December 21, 2023

“There is more work to do, and with each successful step, we will ensure that any lessons learned will be incorporated into our planning and delivery of future work to streamline efforts and better serve the public,” Eng said.

The MBTA’s work on the Green Line will continue next month, when all four branches will see shutdowns from Jan. 3-12 and Jan. 16-28 (the Green Line will operate normally for three days between those closures, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day).

What’s closed?

The B Branch will be closed between Babcock Street and North Station, with accessible shuttle buses running between Babcock and Back Bay Station. Riders can switch to the Orange Line at Back Bay for downtown service, and the 57 bus will be free to use between Kenmore and Babcock.

Notably, during the Green Line shutdown in late November and early December, riders were dropped off at Copley and advised to walk a few blocks to Back Bay. This time around, the T incorporated feedback from riders and lessons from past closures and routed the shuttle buses directly to Back Bay, MBTA spokesperson Lisa Battiston explained.

The C and D Branches will be shut down between Kenmore and North Station, and riders can also catch shuttles to Back Bay for Orange Line service.

The E Branch will be closed between Heath Street and North Station, and the T is asking riders to instead use the 39 bus, which runs parallel to the E Branch and stops at Back Bay.

The Commuter Rail will also be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during the Green Line shutdown, though riders will need to pay fares beyond Lansdowne.

What about the Green Line Extension?

GLX riders will also see periodic service changes between North Station and the two terminals at Union Square and Medford/Tufts while crews continue to fix the too-narrow gauge.

Jan. 6-7: All day

Jan. 8-11: Starting around 8:45 p.m. through the end of service every day

Jan. 16-18: Starting around 8:45 p.m. through the end of service every day

Jan. 20-21: All day

Jan. 22-25: Starting around 8:45 p.m. through the end of service every day

Accessible shuttles will replace trains between North Station and Medford/Tufts, but the T is asking riders on the Union Square Branch to rely on alternate bus routes, including the 86, 87, 91, and CT2 buses.

Need to get around during the Green Line closure? The MBTA is offering an online guide to alternative travel options.