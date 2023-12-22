Local News Officials warn of canine parvovirus outbreak in Franklin County Canine parvovirus spreads easily between dogs. Common symptoms are severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ Division of Animal Health issued a warning about an outbreak of canine parvovirus on Friday. Octavio Jones/The New York Times

Massachusetts officials are warning the public about an outbreak of canine parvovirus.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources’ Division of Animal Health issued the warning on Friday. The outbreak is occurring in Franklin County.

A dog recent purchased from a person named Jason Whitmore at 35 Daniel Shay’s Highway in Orange was infected, according to officials. The property is currently under quarantine. Anybody who purchased a dog from Whitmore on or after Dec. 1 is urged to monitor their animal for symptoms and contact their veterinarian immediately if symptoms are found.

Canine parvovirus is highly contagious. It can be fatal, and spreads easily between dogs. Common symptoms are severe vomiting, diarrhea, bloody stools, fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite. These symptoms usually develop within three to seven days of exposure. Dogs that caught the virus and recovered can still remain infectious for several months, officials said.

Canine parvovirus does not affect humans or other domestic animals.

Vaccinations are available that prevent canine parvovirus. Officials are urging dog owners to double check with veterinarians that their pets have up-to-date vaccinations. Puppies require a series of vaccinations, and adult dogs may need yearly boosters.

Members of the public with concerns or relevant information to the outbreak should contact the state’s Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795.